Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,349 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.