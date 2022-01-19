Rise (RISE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $657,531.36

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a market cap of $657,531.36 and $36.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001205 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001138 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,188,363 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

