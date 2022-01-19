Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $6.39

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.75. Riskified shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 3,089 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.18.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,933,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

