Robert W. Baird Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $150.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.83.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 501,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,192,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.46. Square has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $220,584.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

