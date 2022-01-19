RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKLB. Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RocketLab in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get RocketLab alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $32,260,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $15,993,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RocketLab during the third quarter worth approximately $12,098,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RKLB traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 10.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is 13.03. RocketLab has a 52 week low of 9.50 and a 52 week high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 4.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.