Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 883,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Rockley Photonics news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. 10,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,864. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $16.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of -0.25.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockley Photonics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

