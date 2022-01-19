Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe Sells 2,000 Shares

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $15,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
RMCF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,018. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $48.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.
