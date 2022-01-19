Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

