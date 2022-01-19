Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.46

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 3730844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

ROOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.16.

Get Root alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.