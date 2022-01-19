Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $101,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $969,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $72,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II by 33.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 383,003 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 245.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Acquisition Corp II from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

