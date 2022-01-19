Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Shares of KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

