Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.
Shares of KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $34.75.
Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile
