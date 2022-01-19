Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading Down 1.1%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 102,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 111,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

