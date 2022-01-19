RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 2.00. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

