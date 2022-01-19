RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $104.33 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $41,822.10 or 0.99672963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $104.33 million and $88,546.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

