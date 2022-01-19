RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Shares Down 1.9%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €35.77 ($40.65) and last traded at €35.90 ($40.80). 2,119,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.58 ($41.57).

The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.66.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

