RxSight Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 26th (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight’s (NASDAQ:RXST) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 26th. RxSight had issued 7,350,000 shares in its IPO on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $117,600,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of RxSight’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

