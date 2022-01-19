Ryo Currency Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1,505.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.43 or 0.07437927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00330057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.60 or 0.00882531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00073977 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.97 or 0.00480954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.59 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.