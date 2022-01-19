SAFE2 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.94 or 0.07441243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,719.34 or 0.99790916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.