Safex Token (SFT) Trading 48.9% Higher Over Last Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $1,401.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 48.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

