Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €133.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €133.00 ($151.14) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAF. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €126.64 ($143.90).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF traded down €0.50 ($0.57) on Wednesday, reaching €112.06 ($127.34). 716,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($104.95). The company has a 50 day moving average of €109.72 and a 200 day moving average of €110.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safran stock. Tesuji Partners LLC boosted its stake in Safran SA (EPA:SAF) by 285.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Safran comprises about 5.5% of Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tesuji Partners LLC’s holdings in Safran were worth $94,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.