Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Safran from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

SAFRY opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. Safran has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

