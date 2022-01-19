SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Update

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SALRF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SalMar ASA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

