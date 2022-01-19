Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 7%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s share price rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 45,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,807,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 138,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

