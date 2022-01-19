Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,245,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 988,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 778.1 days.

SNYYF stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.