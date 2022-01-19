Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

Saputo stock traded down C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.35. The company had a trading volume of 649,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,936. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$27.30 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.63.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

