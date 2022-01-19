Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Up 1.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €390.50 ($443.75) and last traded at €387.00 ($439.77). 7,890 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €382.00 ($434.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €482.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €548.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

