ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 207,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 61.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 18.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 267.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 67,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.