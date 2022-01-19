Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €165.00 ($187.50) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.08 ($184.19).

SU traded down €3.46 ($3.93) on Wednesday, hitting €159.88 ($181.68). 1,454,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €163.83 and its 200-day moving average is €151.83.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

