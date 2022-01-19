Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €170.00 ($193.18) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.08 ($184.19).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down €3.46 ($3.93) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €159.88 ($181.68). 1,454,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €163.83 and its 200 day moving average is €151.83. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

