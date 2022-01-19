Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($51.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDR shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($50.14) price target on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,930 ($53.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

SDR stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,435 ($46.87). 38,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,601. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 3,318 ($45.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,913 ($53.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,538.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,608.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

