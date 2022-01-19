Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 476.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,012 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 174.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75.

