Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Short Interest Update

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 649,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 879,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Science Applications International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 372,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,223. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

SAIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

