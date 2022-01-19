Scry.info (DDD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69,745.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $69,745.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

