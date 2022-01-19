Scrypta (LYRA) Market Cap Hits $161,996.78

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 49.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $161,996.78 and approximately $8.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032681 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,141,532 coins and its circulating supply is 19,341,532 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

