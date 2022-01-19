Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 7,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 265,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.80 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,089,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,648 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,070,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,741,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 50.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 103,393 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.