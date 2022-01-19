Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to announce $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.39. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year earnings of $8.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.48.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

