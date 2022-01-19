Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.99

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $68.70, with a volume of 76490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,160,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $3,051,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

