Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 26,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 313,356 shares.The stock last traded at $6.69 and had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 152.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

