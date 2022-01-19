Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Select Medical traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1729955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

