Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 122,498 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after purchasing an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

NYSE:SRE opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

