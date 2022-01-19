Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $415.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$415.00 and last traded at C$415.00, with a volume of 537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$405.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$407.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$393.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.01.

Get Senvest Capital alerts:

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($19.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Senvest Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senvest Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.