Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.57

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.57 ($1.45) and traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.42). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,719,233 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.65.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Bridel purchased 19,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £20,720.88 ($28,272.45).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

