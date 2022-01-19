ServiceNow (NOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect ServiceNow to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $522.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 479.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.43.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ServiceNow stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of ServiceNow worth $3,999,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

