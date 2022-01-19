SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in December

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. SGS has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGSOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,591.50.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

