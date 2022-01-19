Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Shake Shack reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Shares of SHAK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.37. 750,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -130.74, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,400,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,296,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,708,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,104,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

