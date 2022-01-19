Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.16

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.16 and last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 750013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

