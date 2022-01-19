Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in December

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,744,200 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 6,172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SHWGF opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer
Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.