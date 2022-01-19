Shard (SHARD) Price Up 13.4% This Week

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shard has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Shard has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $33,776.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

