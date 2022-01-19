Sharder (SS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last week, Sharder has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $61,940.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

