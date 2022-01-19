Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.25

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 1349035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, lifted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.62 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,953,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.